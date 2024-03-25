Prime Minister concludes successful visit from Prime Minister of Greece

OTTAWA, ON, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau welcomed the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis to Canada from March 24 to 25. The two leaders advanced co-operation in shared interests, including trade and investment, climate action, tourism, and creating good, middle-class jobs.

During the visit, the Prime Ministers agreed to strengthen bilateral co-operation in emergency management and public safety. Greece's purchase of seven DHC-515 firefighting planes is an important step forward in joint efforts to tackle wildfires and an example of the robust partnership between Canada and Greece. The two leaders also recognized the importance of tourism and agreed to work together to develop a memorandum of understanding to create jobs and opportunity.

Prime Minister Trudeau announced a $10 million investment for the Hellenic Community of Greater Montreal to build a new community centre in the heart of Chomedey, Laval. The complex will be a space for the public, including the Greek community, to celebrate culture, tradition, and heritage. It will include a theater, a sports complex, a library, offices, and other spaces to bring the community together and host commemorative events. With funding through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, it will be a modern and net-zero community complex.

The leaders emphasized the common values and close ties that unite our people. They attended a service at Evangelismos Tis Theotokou Orthodox Church, participated in the Greek Independence Day Parade, and met with the Greek-Canadian community of Montréal.

As NATO Allies and steadfast partners, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to advancing peace, stability and prosperity worldwide, including in Ukraine and the Middle East. They also recognized the impacts of climate change and committed to deepening partnership to address this global challenge.

Quote

"Canada and Greece hold a shared commitment to building a better future. Prime Minister Mitsotakis' visit will deepen our friendship as we create good jobs, grow trade, tackle climate change, and protect democracy. On this Greek Independence Day, we look forward to advancing this relationship – and making life better for all those who call our countries home."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

This is Prime Minister Mitsotakis' first official visit to Canada since his election as Prime Minister of Greece in 2019.

since his election as Prime Minister of in 2019. The advanced DHC-515 aircraft will be built in Calgary, Alberta .

. The new community centre to be built in Laval will include an athletic complex with a double gym, a theatre, space for social services, a library, offices, conference rooms and more.

will include an athletic complex with a double gym, a theatre, space for social services, a library, offices, conference rooms and more. An estimated 270,000 Canadians are of Greek descent.

In 2023, Canada's two-way merchandise trade with Greece reached a record $585 million .

two-way merchandise trade with reached a record . Canada and Greece are like-minded on key global and regional issues. They work closely together in a range of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, NATO, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Trade Organization, and La Francophonie.

and are like-minded on key global and regional issues. They work closely together in a range of multilateral institutions, including the United Nations, NATO, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the World Trade Organization, and La Francophonie. Canada and Greece have maintained diplomatic relations for over 80 years.

