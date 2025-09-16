OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Mexico City, Mexico, from September 18 to 19, 2025, to deepen the Canada-Mexico partnership and reinforce North American prosperity.

In Mexico, Prime Minister Carney will meet with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, to elevate and broaden the bilateral relationship, with a focus on security, infrastructure, investment, energy, and trade.

Following the meeting between Prime Minister Carney and President Sheinbaum at the G7 Summit in Kananaskis and the visit by ministers Anand and Champagne to Mexico in August, this visit will further strengthen our relationship and deliver greater prosperity and security for our workers and businesses.

Canada's new government is diversifying and strengthening its trade relationships with reliable partners to create high-paying careers, grow our industries, secure new markets, and build more resilient supply chains.

Quote

"Canada and Mexico have a strong relationship, built on more than three decades of free trade. In the face of a shifting global landscape, we are focused on elevating our partnerships in trade, commerce, security, and energy. Together, we will build stronger supply chains, create new opportunities for workers, and deliver greater prosperity and certainty for both Canadians and Mexicans."

— The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

Canada and Mexico marked 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2024.

and marked 80 years of diplomatic relations in 2024. Canadian trade and investment with Mexico are steadily growing, with nearly $56 billion in two-way merchandise trade last year.

are steadily growing, with nearly in two-way merchandise trade last year. Canada and Mexico will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside the United States , from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It will mark the biggest tournament in FIFA history.

and will co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside , from June 11 to July 19, 2026. It will mark the biggest tournament in FIFA history. In 2024, Canada was Mexico's fifth-largest merchandise trading partner. Mexico is currently Canada's third-largest single-country merchandise trading partner.

