OTTAWA, ON, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that he will travel to Brussels, Belgium, and The Hague, the Netherlands, from June 22 to 25, 2025, to participate in the Canada-European Union (EU) Summit and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Summit.

At the Canada-EU Summit, the Prime Minister will meet with the EU presidents to deepen the Canada-EU relationship across all sectors, including diversifying trade and commerce, defending rules-based trade, and bolstering defence and security partnerships.

At the NATO Summit, Prime Minister Carney will engage Allies to meet evolving threats in a more dangerous and divided world. Canada's new government is rebuilding, rearming, and reinvesting in the Canadian Armed Forces – reaching the 2 per cent target this year and accelerating defence investments in the months and years to come. Leaders will also support Ukraine to achieve a just and lasting peace.

Canada will arrive at these summits with a plan to lead, and with new investments to build our strength in service of our values.

Associated Links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]