SINGAPORE, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Singapore, Lawrence Wong.

The leaders recognised 60 years of diplomatic relations between Canada and Singapore and discussed opportunities to deepen the economic and security relationship between their nations.

The prime ministers discussed Canada's mission to double its non-U.S. exports in the next decade, and the importance of the dynamic Indo-Pacific region to that objective. They agreed to prioritise finalisation of a Canada-ASEAN free trade agreement and discussed the expansion of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. Prime Minister Carney outlined Canada's potential to be Asia's reliable energy supplier and identified opportunities to invest in Canada's ambitious nation-building projects.

The leaders also discussed the potential to drive growth and create new opportunities for workers and businesses through partnerships in infrastructure, energy, critical minerals, and advanced technologies.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister Wong will remain in close contact.

