BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met with the Prime Minister of Belgium, Bart De Wever.

Prime Minister Carney congratulated Prime Minister De Wever on taking office in February and emphasized the longstanding ties between Canada and Belgium.

The leaders discussed expanding bilateral trade and investment, with a focus on advancing clean energy solutions such as nuclear and hydrogen, strengthening critical minerals supply chains, and deepening co-operation on defence procurement.

They affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and agreed on the imperative of achieving a just and lasting peace. The leaders also underscored their commitment to defence co-operation in support of security in Europe, particularly on NATO's eastern flank.

Prime Minister Carney and Prime Minister De Wever agreed to remain in close contact and looked forward to continuing discussions at the NATO Summit in The Hague, the Netherlands, later this week.

