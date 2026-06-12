Prime Minister Carney deepens partnership with France across trade, defence, and advanced technologies

PARIS, June 12, 2026 /CNW/ - In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada is building our strength at home and diversifying our partnerships abroad, including across Europe. We are deepening our cooperation across sectors and multilateral forums so that Canada and Europe can be pivotal, powerful, and a force for good.

France is one of Canada's closest and longest-standing economic and security partners – and that partnership is reflected in our countries' deep ties. Bilateral trade has grown by nearly two-thirds over the past decade, and France is now Canada's third-largest export market in the European Union (EU).

Prime Minister Carney welcomed the progress made under France's G7 Presidency this year and looked forward to attending the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit in Évian, France, next week. The G7 Leaders' Summit will focus on Canada's role and expertise as a reliable partner on economic security, clean energy, online safety, and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum. These are all objectives Canada and France share – grounded in values and ambitions.

Building on this partnership, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, today concluded a successful bilateral visit to Paris, France, where he met with President Emmanuel Macron and announced a series of new partnerships.

First, the leaders announced the new General Security of Information Agreement (GSOIA) between Canada and France, which will strengthen defence and industrial cooperation, create new procurement opportunities for Canadian workers and companies, and deliver benefits to Canada's economy. Once in force, it will:

Make it easier to exchange classified information between Canada and France across defence, space, aerospace, cybersecurity, AI, and maritime systems.

Expand access to French defence and security public procurement markets while enhancing the competitiveness of Canadian industry in pursuing French contract opportunities.

Provide Canadian firms with greater opportunities to compete for contracts, participate in advanced research and development opportunities, and integrate into major international supply chains.

Grow the Canadian economy with new procurement opportunities in the French defence market and high-paying careers for Canadian workers – from engineering to the skilled trades.

The leaders discussed progress on aerospace cooperation and noted France's recent purchase of two additional DHC 515 water bomber aircraft manufactured by De Havilland Aircraft of Canada in Calgary, Alberta. The purchase, which builds on France's existing fleet of two DHC 515 aircraft, will:

Strengthen France's capacity to respond to increasingly severe wildfire seasons and reinforce Europe's emergency response fleet.

Expand Canadian aerospace exports in Europe and position Canada as a trusted supplier of critical emergency-response capabilities, while supporting Canadian aerospace jobs and expertise.

Bolster climate adaptation and resilience.

The leaders underlined the recent signing of a joint statement on quantum science and technology cooperation to deepen collaboration in research and development. Building on the strong Canada-France partnership in quantum technologies, the two countries will:

Expand opportunities to grow global quantum markets, accelerate commercialisation, and bring together industry, researchers, policymakers, and security stakeholders to harness transformative quantum technologies.

Create new opportunities for Canadian researchers and firms to collaborate and help position Canada as a leader in the global quantum economy.

The Prime Minister underscored Canada's role as a reliable partner in the responsible development of emerging technologies, as reflected in Canada's new AI for All strategy unveiled earlier this month. He joined President Macron in virtually greeting participants at the "AI with Us" Summit in Lille, France, where he emphasised the opportunities which the AI strategy will catalyse, and the opportunities to work with partners to help ensure AI is used to improve lives and create jobs.

Canada's new government is building a stronger, more competitive, and more resilient economy. By strengthening partnerships with trusted allies, attracting investment, and expanding access to global markets, Canada is creating new opportunities for workers and businesses while building a stronger economy at home.

Quote

"In a more dangerous and divided world, Canada's relationship with France is ever more important. We share the same values, and increasingly, the same interests. Ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit, President Macron and I are collaborating in artificial intelligence, defence and security, and online safety – and building a more secure and prosperous future on both sides of the Atlantic."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick facts

The Prime Minister's visit to Paris built on his previous bilateral visit to France in March 2025 – his first official bilateral visit abroad as Prime Minister. Canada and France have a long-shared history and a commitment to protecting common bonds in our culture and the French language.

Canada and France share a long-standing defence and security partnership, including as NATO Allies and partners in the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) defence procurement initiative. The Prime Minister and the President reaffirmed their shared commitment to deepening defence industrial cooperation, strengthening wildfire response, and addressing global geopolitical challenges, including Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine.

Prime Minister Carney underlined the creation of the new Defence Investment Agency and Canada's leadership in establishing the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank (DSRB) to provide long-term, low-cost financing for defence and resilience projects.

As Canada deepens its global partnerships, the French language and our cultural heritage remain at the heart of our identity and our leadership, both at home and abroad. Prime Minister Carney and President Macron agreed on the need to preserve and promote the French language and cultural diversity, while growing our economic partnerships and deepening cultural exchanges with Francophone nations. The Prime Minister reiterated Canada's interest in hosting the 2028 Francophonie Summit as an opportunity to showcase Canada's Francophone leadership and identity on the world stage.

In 2025, bilateral merchandise trade between Canada and France totalled $15.2 billion, with Canadian exports to France valued at $5 billion and imports at $10.2 billion.

In May, the governments of Canada and France signed a joint statement on quantum science, and technology cooperation during the 2026 G7 Digital Ministers' Meeting in France. Through this partnership, both countries will promote inclusive and collaborative scientific communities, advance multidisciplinary quantum research and development, facilitate knowledge exchange and open data sharing, nurture a skilled and diverse quantum workforce, and encourage global market growth and resilient supply chains.



Related product

Associated link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]