Prime Minister Carney concludes First Ministers' Meeting

OTTAWA, ON, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, met virtually with provincial and territorial premiers to advance their shared work to build a stronger and more resilient Canadian economy.

Prime Minister Carney updated the premiers on ongoing trade talks with U.S. counterparts. He underscored Canada's new government's commitment to protecting Canadian workers and businesses and providing certainty to investors, and reaffirmed the importance of a united Team Canada approach.

The Prime Minister underscored the importance of cooperative federalism to build Canada's economic resilience. He reinforced the importance of doubling Canada's electricity grid by 2050 to ensure Canadians have access to affordable, reliable, clean power in every region of the country – as outlined in Canada's new National Electricity Strategy. The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of jurisdictional cooperation to coordinate efforts on interprovincial transmission.

The Prime Minister commended the premiers on their trade missions to Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and underscored that this is a Team Canada effort in action.

Prime Minister Carney discussed his upcoming bilateral visits to France and Ireland and his participation in the 2026 G7 Leaders' Summit. These visits will further deepen Canada's partnerships across trade, defence, and technology – bringing more opportunities to Canadian workers and businesses.

The Prime Minister looks forward to advancing these priorities ahead of the next meeting with premiers in person next month in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island.

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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