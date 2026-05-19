SAINT‑MICHEL‑DES‑SAINTS, QC, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In an increasingly divided and uncertain world, Canada's new government is focused on what we can control. We are building a stronger, more independent, more resilient economy – an economy built on the solid foundation of strong Canadian industries and workers.

To that end, Canada's new government launched the Major Projects Office (MPO) last year to get major infrastructure projects – new ports, mines, trade and energy corridors – built faster. In six months, Canada's new government has referred 22 projects and transformative strategies to the MPO worth over $126 billion in investment, including Nouveau Monde Graphite's (NMG) Matawinie Mine in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, Québec.

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that construction is starting on this transformative project just six months after its referral to the Major Projects Office. Once completed, the Matawinie Mine project will be the largest graphite mine in North America, and in the G7 – supplying up to 106,000 tonnes annually. Graphite is an indispensable component for electric vehicle batteries, energy storage systems, advanced manufacturing, and defence and aerospace technologies. With global demand rapidly outpacing supply, the Matawinie Mine will help position Canada as the reliable partner of choice for Asia, Europe, and beyond.

The Matawinie Mine will create more than 1,000 new jobs from engineering to the skilled trades, attract nearly $2 billion in investment into our economy, and support lower emissions.

NMG will integrate the mine with a battery material plant in Bécancour, Québec, becoming Canada's first integrated graphite operation – from extraction to refinery. Both the Matawinie Mine and the processing facilities will operate primarily on Québec's low‑cost, renewable hydroelectricity, enabling an all‑electric production model that significantly lowers greenhouse gas emissions compared to conventional graphite supply chains. This integrated, low‑carbon approach will reduce reliance on higher‑emitting foreign sources.

By building more of the critical minerals value chain here at home, Canada will strengthen our battery and automotive sectors, reduce reliance on concentrated foreign sources of graphite, and position Canada as a reliable supplier of responsibly sourced graphite materials.

To ensure this transformative project was built, the MPO convened four federal departments and agencies to coordinate financing support, commercial arrangements, and permitting and approval processes, and secure offtake agreements for the company – including federal government stockpiling. This has helped the company reach a final investment decision less than six months after the project was referred to MPO. This is a nation-building project that will make Canada stronger – more secure, sustainable, and independent.

Quotes

"Canada has what the world wants – and we're moving at speed to get it to market. The Matawinie Mine will position Canada as a choice supplier of graphite in a world where demand is rapidly outpacing supply. It will create more than a thousand good career opportunities, strengthen our supply chains, and build a stronger, more competitive, more independent Canadian economy for all."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"By unlocking Canada's rich graphite resources, we are strengthening domestic supply chains and making it easier for Canadian industries to access the materials they need to grow and compete. This work helps ensure Canadians capture more value from our resources here at home and supports good jobs across the country."

-- The Hon. Dominic LeBlanc, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister responsible for Canada-U.S. Trade, Intergovernmental Affairs, Internal Trade and One Canadian Economy

"Today, Canada is delivering on its commitment to get major projects built, strengthening our position as an energy superpower and supporting the strongest economy in the G7. In November, we referred the Matawinie Mine to the Major Projects Office, and six months later, construction is underway to bring Québec graphite to markets at home and abroad. This project will support advanced manufacturing, clean technology, and defence supply chains, while creating good jobs and long-term economic opportunities for Canadians. Shovels are in the ground, and our plan is working."

-- The Hon. Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Critical minerals like graphite are at the heart of the clean technologies that will power our future. By advancing projects like the Matawinie Mine, we are supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, strengthening resilient supply chains, and ensuring Canada remains a global leader in clean growth."

-- The Hon. Julie Aviva Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"The groundbreaking of our Matawinie Mine marks a defining milestone in NMG's journey to responsibly produce the materials powering the energy transition and tomorrow's industries. This achievement reflects the steadfast collaboration of our partners, the trust of local and Indigenous communities, and the shared commitment to sustainable development. We are also grateful for the continued support of the Government of Canada, whose financial investment is set to support the advancement of our electrification strategy and strengthens Canada's leadership in the integrated critical minerals value chain. Together, we are laying the foundation for a cleaner, more resilient future."

-- Eric Desaulniers, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Nouveau Monde Graphite

"Seeing construction move forward at the Matawinie Mine is an important milestone and a clear signal of progress following our financing commitment, which Export Development Canada (EDC) was pleased to lead. At EDC, our role is to deploy strategic risk capital to help advance projects that matter for Canada's long‑term economic resilience. Projects like Matawinie are strengthening domestic supply chains, creating high‑quality jobs, and supporting the growth of a competitive, end‑to‑end critical minerals ecosystem that will be essential to the industries shaping Canada's future."

-- Alison Nankivell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Export Development Canada

"It's exciting to see construction begin at Nouveau Monde Graphite's Matawinie Mine, just months after the Canada Infrastructure Bank's (CIB) financing commitment. The CIB is helping to unlock new, large-scale projects across Canada – projects that create jobs, strengthen our economic competitiveness, and reinforce leadership in the industries that will define the future."

-- Ehren Cory, Chief Executive Officer of the Canada Infrastructure Bank

Quick facts

The Government of Canada has entered into a seven-year offtake agreement for 30,000 tonnes annually of graphite concentrate from the Matawinie Mine, helping strengthen secure and reliable critical minerals supply chains for Canada and its partners. The offtake protects NMG from market variation at a critical time, while securing national graphite supply for Canada. The government will further support the project through a $459 million financing package from Export Development Canada and the Canada Infrastructure Bank, helping provide certainty to investors and accelerate construction while advancing Canada's strategic interests. This builds on a $113 million strategic commitment from the Canada Growth Fund (CGF), following the CGF's previous $35.6 million commitment announced in December 2024 as part of a broader $411 million financing package alongside Eni S.p.A., Investissement Québec, and public equity financing.

Canada's new government will provide $4.4 million through Natural Resources Canada's Energy Innovation Program to deploy an electric-powered Caterpillar 950GC loader at the mine, replacing diesel-powered heavy equipment.

In 2024, the Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan signed an Impact Benefit Agreement with Nouveau Monde Graphite that will enhance collaboration on aspects related to Atikamekw culture, the environment, training, employment, business opportunities, and financial benefits. The agreement sets out the significant participation of the Conseil des Atikamekw de Manawan to responsibly develop graphite in the Nitaskinan in a way that respects the environment and provides direct benefits to the community.

The Matawinie Mine was included in the first round of announcements under the Critical Minerals Production Alliance, a Canada-led initiative launched at the 2025 G7 Leaders' Summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, to strengthen and diversify responsible critical minerals supply chains.

Since the launch of the G7 Critical Minerals Production Alliance, Canada has announced 56 investments and partnerships to unlock more than $18 billion in capital investment for critical minerals projects.

Associated links

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]