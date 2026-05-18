OTTAWA, ON, May 18, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today, we join Tamil communities in Canada and around the world in commemorating Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day.

The Sri Lankan civil war claimed tens of thousands of civilian lives over more than a quarter century. We honour the memory of those who lost their lives and stand with the survivors, families, and communities who endured profound suffering.

Canada is home to one of the largest Tamil diasporas in the world, including many who came here seeking refuge from violence and persecution. In 2022, Canada's Parliament unanimously voted to recognise May 18 as Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day and recognise the atrocities committed against Tamils in Sri Lanka as genocide – reflecting an important step in acknowledging this painful history.

Canada will continue to support international efforts to advance accountability, uphold human rights, and promote lasting peace for the people of the island.

We reaffirm our commitment to human dignity and justice, and to ensuring that such grave violations of human rights are never ignored or forgotten."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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