HOPE BAY, NU, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - In a moment of global uncertainty, Canada is focusing on what we can control: building big things and unlocking our natural resource wealth. Canada's Northern and Arctic regions have vast mineral deposits and significant potential for economic growth and reconciliation, and they are key to our sovereignty and national defence.

Today, in a major milestone for Canada's North, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, attended the groundbreaking ceremony of the redevelopment of the Hope Bay Project in Nunavut. The Minister welcomed the announcement by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (Agnico Eagle) of its more than $2-billion investment approval for the construction of the mine, which is one of strategic importance for Canada. The Hope Bay Mine is projected to increase Canada's exports by $2.6 billion annually and support close to 2,000 jobs, along with providing significant economic benefits to Indigenous organizations and partners, including the Kitikmeot Inuit Association.

In order to unlock the full scale of the Arctic's potential, and to ensure Canada remains at the forefront of sustainable mining, the federal government is also investing in new energy infrastructure in the North, where many communities are still reliant on diesel for electricity, which is more polluting and expensive than other energy sources. Building new clean energy will enable responsible resource development, enhance energy security and improve affordability for Northerners while supporting local jobs and economic development.

To that end, Minister Hodgson announced $25 million in federal funding for the Hope Bay Wind Project, located at the Hope Bay mining site. Led by Inuit-owned and -operated Kitikmeot Tugliq Limited Partnership (KTLP), this project will add 4.2 megawatts of wind power and 4 megawatts of battery storage to the mine's existing power system, providing cleaner electricity and reducing fuel use as Hope Bay embarks on construction and operations. The Hope Bay Wind Project is expected to reduce diesel consumption by three million litres per year and greenhouse gas emissions by over 8,000 tonnes per year, equivalent to taking 1,800 cars off the road annually.

On behalf of the Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of National Defence, Minister Hodgson also announced a new co-operation agreement between the Department of National Defence (DND) and Agnico Eagle to facilitate knowledge transfer opportunities.

Through this innovative approach to collaboration with industry, DND will gain insights on delivering large infrastructure projects in the North and addressing Arctic construction constraints, as the Canadian Armed Forces increase their presence and readiness in the region to defend Canada's Arctic sovereignty.

Today's announcement speaks to the immense opportunity present in the Arctic for mining, clean energy, national defence and Canadian sovereignty, and economic growth and prosperity. After three decades of exploration at Hope Bay, shovels are officially in the ground -- a testament to the new era of building we are embarking on in Canada.

Quotes

"Canadians have been talking about the massive opportunity of the Hope Bay deposit since the 1990s -- but the time for talking is over, and it's time to build. Our government welcomes the ambition of this project, and we are pleased to support the accompanying opportunity for both clean energy development and energy security, as well as capacity building for our Armed Forces. The Arctic is the place where natural resource wealth, Indigenous leadership, national security and economic growth and prosperity come together, and by accelerating our efforts on all those fronts, we not only can build Canada Strong -- we will build Canada Strong."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Building essential infrastructure in the North for the Canadian Armed Forces is not just a Defence priority, it is a national one. It requires vision, planning and a willingness to learn from those who have been operating successfully in some of Canada's most demanding environments. This co-operation agreement with Agnico Eagle Mines will allow us to learn from industry leaders and advance the delivery of essential infrastructure that will meet Defence's operational and security requirements in the Arctic and the North."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty

Minister of National Defence

"This project is a significant, exciting opportunity for Nunavut. It means reducing diesel use, creating skilled local jobs and building energy systems that Inuit–led companies will operate and maintain long after construction ends. That kind of capacity strengthens Nunavut for the long term and positions Northerners as leaders in Canada's development, prosperity and security."

Lori Idlout

Member of Parliament for Nunavut

"Through our partnership with Tugliq Energie, the Kitikmeot Corporation is advancing Inuit-led development of alternative energy infrastructure projects that support major resource development like Agnico Eagle's Hope Bay mine. The partnership will create new pathways for Inuit careers in alternative energy, and we anticipate this will be one of many future alternative energy projects we can develop at Hope Bay and across the region.

David Omilgoitok

President and CEO, Kitikmeot Corporation

"Tugliq is proud to partner with Kitikmeot Corporation and again with NRCan on a project that once again pushes the boundaries of renewable electrification in the North. We also wish to acknowledge Agnico Eagle's leadership in decarbonization, which is instrumental in enabling this initiative at Canada's northernmost mine."

Laurent Abbatiello

CEO, Tugliq Energy

"The Government of Canada places strong emphasis on catalyzing projects of national significance, those that drive economic growth while strengthening the fabric of the nation. The Hope Bay Project is a compelling example, reinforcing Canada's Arctic sovereignty and strategic resilience through the development of mineral resources, supporting northern communities, creating meaningful employment, advancing Indigenous reconciliation and demonstrating Canadian leadership in a rapidly evolving global landscape. As the largest private employer in Nunavut, Agnico Eagle recognizes that, through sustained collaboration, this project will contribute to long-term opportunities for Inuit communities while aligning with the territory's cultural values, environmental stewardship and economic priorities."

Sean Boyd

Chair of the Board, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

Quick Facts

Federal funding for the Kitikmeot Tugliq Energy Hope Bay Wind Project is provided by the Government of Canada's Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program (SREPs). This $4.5-billion program supports the deployment of grid modernization projects, energy storage and non-emitting generation in every region of Canada, helping to grow the grid in a sustainable, affordable and reliable manner.

The program supports Indigenous ownership, with about 50 percent of approved deployment projects to date having Indigenous ownership.

On May 14, the Government of Canada launched a new National Electricity Strategy. This plan will double the capacity of our grid by 2050 and supply clean, reliable, affordable power across the country for decades to come.

To develop this Strategy, the government is launching consultations with provinces, territories, Indigenous Peoples, utilities and unions to work together to identify the actions needed to double our grid most effectively and affordably.

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SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Natural Resources Canada, Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]