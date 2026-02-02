OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, will also serve as Ministerial Lead for Jasper.

In 2024, Jasper National Park was hit by one of the most significant wildfires in Canadian history. Since then, the federal government has committed more than $383 million to recovery – expediting reconstruction efforts, moving over 350 families into interim housing, removing debris on 100% of affected lots, and advancing construction efforts, with work actively underway at 80 properties

While progress is well underway, more work remains to fully restore the town, rebuild critical infrastructure, and strengthen the local economy. As Ministerial Lead, Minister Olszewski will coordinate the federal government's recovery and rebuilding efforts – working with provincial, municipal, and Indigenous partners to keep projects moving and deliver lasting results for the Jasper community.

Quotes

"The people of Jasper have shown remarkable resilience as they rebuild their lives, their homes, and their businesses. Canada's new government has a long-term commitment to reconstruction, and Minister Olszewski will lead these efforts to ensure the town of Jasper rebuilds and recovers for generations to come."

-- The Rt. Hon. Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

"It is an honour for me to serve as the Minister responsible for the rebuilding of Jasper. Like many Albertans, Jasper holds a special place for me and my family. I will work with all partners to accelerate the progress that has been made since the 2024 wildfire and ensure this truly amazing community comes back better and stronger. I thank the Prime Minister for his trust, and I will ensure our new government delivers for Jasperites."

-- The Hon. Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada

Quick facts

The July 2024 wildfires in Jasper National Park were the largest to impact the park in more than a century, destroying nearly one third of the town of Jasper and severely affecting the local tourism-based economy.

Over the course of the incident, more than 3,000 personnel from Parks Canada and other agencies across the country worked to suppress the wildfires and help community members evacuate then safely re-enter the town and park.

A significant portion of Jasper National Park impacted by the 2024 wildfire has reopened, including an extensive trail network, day‑use areas, and front‑country and back‑country campgrounds.

The Government of Canada, through Parks Canada and other federal partners, has invested more than $383 million in rebuilding Jasper, including:

Expediting reconstruction efforts through streamlined processes to make rebuilding as efficient as possible.



Securing interim housing for over 350 Jasper families to allow them to return to the community as soon as possible.



Coordinating debris removal on 100% of affected lots.



Advancing construction efforts, with work actively underway at over 80 properties.



Welcoming a growing number of residents back to permanent housing.

Associated link

