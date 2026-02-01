OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 1, 2026 /CNW/ - "Today marks the beginning of the 30th Black History Month in Canada, under the theme 'Honouring Black Brilliance Across Generations – From Nation Builders to Tomorrow's Visionaries'. This is a time to honour the enduring culture and resilience of Black Canadians.

Black Canadians have played a vital role in building this nation, leading global companies that drive investment into Canada and creating dynamic local businesses and institutions that build strong communities. Canada's new government is committed to removing barriers that prevent Black Canadians from starting businesses. To that end, in October 2025, we provided $189 million to renew the Black Entrepreneurship Program – ensuring continued access to capital, resources, and mentorship so Black-owned businesses can start, scale, and create well-paying new careers. Since its launch, the program has supported more than 24,000 Black entrepreneurs, helping drive innovation and economic growth across Canada.

While we advance economic inclusion, we are also building stronger communities by removing barriers to care. Canada's new government is supporting community-based, Black-led initiatives that support the mental health and well-being of Black Canadians.

Building Canada strong means ensuring everyone can contribute to and share in our country's success. This Black History Month, we affirm our responsibility to back words with action, deliver opportunity, and build a country where racism has no place. Together, we are building a fairer and more just country – one that empowers Black Canadians to shape its future."

