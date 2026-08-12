Secretary of State Zerucelli highlights additional funding to support Alberta's skilled trades workforce

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong economy starts with a strong workforce. As the economy continues to evolve, demand for skilled workers is growing. Across Canada, skilled trades workers are driving economic growth, supporting key industries, strengthening supply chains and building the homes and infrastructure Canadians rely on every day.

To help build the homes, infrastructure and defence capabilities Canada needs, the Government of Canada is making targeted investments that create pathways to training and rewarding careers for young people. Today, the Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour), announced more than $2.1 million in additional funding over the next year to The Educational Partnership Foundation to expand its Trades Careers program, bringing the total investment in the project to nearly $5.7 million.

The Educational Partnership Foundation, together with its union partners, supports young Canadians in Alberta and British Columbia as they develop skills, gain valuable work experience and pursue apprenticeship certification in the Red Seal trades through a Registered Apprenticeship Program.

This investment, delivered through the Union Training and Innovation Program – Innovation in Apprenticeship, under the Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy, supports high-quality apprenticeship opportunities, helping participants gain the knowledge, experience and credentials needed to succeed in skilled trades.

Today's announcement aligns with the Government of Canada's plan to build Canada strong. The 2026 Spring Economic Update announced $6 billion over five years for Team Canada Strong, an end-to-end strategy to recruit, train and hire between 80,000 and 100,000 new Red Seal trades workers by 2033. These efforts were recently amplified with an additional $2 billion for new bilateral agreements with provinces and territories to expand access to pre-apprenticeship and technical training. The Team Canada Strong plan will transform the skilled trades, bringing more apprentices into the workforce, and ensure more young Canadians have clear, paid pathways into meaningful careers.

Quotes

"This investment will help more than 1,000 young Canadians in our communities gain skills, apprenticeship training and certification opportunities, preparing the next generation of skilled trades workers to build their futures and strengthen Canada's workforce."

– The Honourable John Zerucelli, Secretary of State (Labour)

"Investing in skilled trades means investing in Alberta's future. This funding will help more young Albertans gain the training, experience and credentials they need to build rewarding careers while strengthening the skilled workforce that supports our communities, builds new homes and infrastructure and drives economic growth across the province."

– Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"We are deeply grateful to the Government of Canada's Canadian Apprenticeship Strategy for investing in The Educational Partnership Foundation's Trades Careers program. This support is helping more young people discover rewarding careers in the skilled trades while reducing youth unemployment and strengthening the workforce needed to meet Canada's growing demand for skilled trades professionals."

– Barb Simic, President and CEO, The Educational Partnership Foundation

Quick facts

Since 2017, the Union Training and Innovation Program has supported over 173,000 participants.

Building on Budget 2025's $75-million investment, the Government of Canada is investing an additional $225 million to further expand the Union Training and Innovation Program and help union-run training centres to upgrade facilities, expand capacity and invest in modern equipment.

By 2033, Canada will need more than 1.4 million new trades workers to build homes, expand transit and develop energy infrastructure across the country.

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SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Sashalie Quiros, Director of Operations, Office of the Secretary of State (Labour), [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]