Statement from Minister Hajdu and Secretary of State Gainey on International Youth Day 2026

GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, the Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Jobs and Families and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario, and the Honourable Anna Gainey, Secretary of State (Children and Youth), issued the following statement to mark International Youth Day:



"Today, we celebrate the extraordinary young people who are shaping the future of Canada and making their mark on the world. Across the country, young people are driving innovation, strengthening their communities and building connections that extend beyond our borders.

Young people are coming of age in a world shaped by unprecedented challenges. They are facing climate change, growing concerns about mental health, economic uncertainty and a rapidly evolving job market. At the same time, new technologies such as artificial intelligence are transforming how we learn, work and connect. Despite these headwinds, young people continue to lead with resilience, creativity and determination. Our role is to ensure that they have the opportunities, support and sense of belonging they need to thrive--because when every young person has a place and a path forward, we build a stronger Canada for everyone.

Across the country, young Canadians are already showing what is possible when they are given the chance to succeed. They are leading in the sectors that will shape our country's future, from skilled trades to housing, infrastructure and defence, and they deserve every opportunity to keep doing it. Through Team Canada Strong, a Government of Canada initiative, up to 100,000 young people will train for and step into new Red Seal skilled trades over the next five years. These roles include paid, entry-level placements of up to four months in construction and trades-related sectors for people aged 15 to 30.

In addition, our government is providing about 175,000 jobs and skills-development opportunities in 2026-27 through the Youth Employment and Skills Strategy, the Student Work Placement Program and Canada Summer Jobs; nearly 100,000 of these are being delivered by the Canada Summer Jobs program alone. For youth who face barriers, no matter where they start, these are doors to hands-on experiences and apprenticeship pathways, and a direct hand in nation-building projects. When young people succeed, Canada succeeds. When we create pathways for everyone to join the workforce, no matter where they come from or the obstacles they face, we are building a stronger Canada, one where every young Canadian has a place.

To all young people across Canada, your dreams, your voice and your contributions matter. Wherever you come from, and whatever you are working toward, what you build today, in your communities, your workplaces and your own lives, is shaping the Canada of tomorrow. This country is stronger--and its future is brighter--because young people, however different their paths, are moving forward together."

Associated links

International Youth Day

Discover careers in the skilled trades

Youth in Canada

Canada Summer Jobs – What this program offers

Job Bank

Team Canada Strong

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Contacts: For media enquiries, please contact: Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]