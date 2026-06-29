Prime Minister Carney announces changes in the senior ranks of the public service

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Heather Evans, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Tax Foundation, becomes Commissioner of Revenue, effective July 13, 2026.

The Prime Minister congratulates Mala Khanna, Deputy Secretary to the Cabinet (Governance), Privy Council Office, on her upcoming retirement. He thanks Ms. Khanna for her service and dedication to Canadians and wishes her the best in her future endeavours. Isabelle Mondou, Deputy Clerk of the Privy Council and Associate Secretary to the Cabinet, will assume responsibility for the Governance function.

Biographical note

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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