Readout - Prime Minister Carney speaks with President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Prime Minister and the President discussed the strong relationship between Canada and South Africa, and explored ways to advance partnerships on shared priorities, including trade, investment, and energy. They welcomed the growing cooperation in agriculture and agrifood, with a South African delegation slated to visit Saskatchewan in the coming weeks.

The leaders discussed the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and looked forward to tomorrow's match between Canada and South Africa – the first time both countries are competing in a knockout game at the World Cup.

The Prime Minister and the President agreed to remain in close contact.

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SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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