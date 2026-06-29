Canada drives lower bills and cleaner energy in Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island

MONTREAL, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - At a time of global uncertainty, volatile energy costs and growing demand for electricity, the Government of Canada is taking action to make energy more affordable, reliable and secure for Canadians. To make sure we make the most of the energy we have and keep bills affordable for every family, the federal government is helping homeowners and renters retrofit their homes at no cost to Canadians.

Today, at the International Energy Agency (IEA) Global Energy Efficiency Conference in Montreal, the Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature, announced the expansion of the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program to Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. This builds on the existing partnership with Manitoba.

Retrofits undertaken via the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program will help participants save between $300 and $1,700 in annual energy costs, and reduce their household's annual greenhouse gas emissions by about 1.5 tonnes. Over $500 million in funding, $300 million of which is federal, will be directed to help over 35,000 low- and median-income households install heat pumps, better insulation, improved air sealing and other upgrades at no cost, which will reduce their energy bills and lower their household emissions. The Program will be delivered in co-ordination with all four provinces, as well as with Hydro-Québec, BC Hydro, Fortis BC and EfficiencyOne.

Energy efficiency is one of the fastest, most practical and cost-effective ways to meet today's energy challenges. By helping Canadians use less energy in their homes, we can put money back in Canadians' pockets by reducing their monthly energy costs, take pressure off our energy systems, reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance our energy security.

Quotes

"Energy bills are too high and too volatile for many Canadians. That is why we are investing in what we control and helping families retrofit their homes at no up-front cost. As it is delivered across Quebec, British Columbia, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island -- and continues in Manitoba -- the Canada Greener Homes Affordability Program will help Canadian families save money, strengthen our energy systems and continue to make Canada a clean energy superpower."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Retrofitting homes is one of the most effective and simplest ways to lower energy costs and reduce emissions. By working with provinces, utilities and communities across the country, we are making it easier and more affordable for Canadians to participate in climate action, all while remaining competitive on the global stage."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin

Minister of the Environment, Climate Change and Nature

"We're making it easier for more Nova Scotians to get the upgrades they need to lower their energy costs. These programs help people use less energy, pay less each month and live in healthier, more comfortable homes."

The Honourable Marco MacLeod

Nova Scotia Minister of Energy

"This investment will make a real difference for low- to medium-income households by improving home comfort while lowering energy bills. By working with our federal partners, we are making it easier for Islanders to access free insulation upgrades, reduce their energy use and build a more sustainable future for our province."

The Honourable Ernie Hudson

Prince Edward Island Minister of Transportation, Infrastructure and Energy Minister

"At Hydro-Québec, we believe that every customer should be able to benefit from technologies that enable more efficient electricity use and thus lower their bills. Thanks to this partnership, 20,000 Quebec households will have access to a heat pump -- free of charge and ready to use. This initiative will improve their quality of life and contribute to more efficient use of our precious energy."

Claudine Bouchard

President and CEO, Hydro-Québec

"Energy efficiency is a key way to meet B.C.'s growing energy demand -- helping customers lower costs, improve comfort and reduce pressure on energy systems. Working together with the provincial and federal governments, FortisBC is expanding access to an energy efficiency program that supports affordability for income-qualified customers and a more reliable energy future."

Roger Dall'Antonia

President and CEO, FortisBC

"Through investments in energy efficiency and programs like Power Smart, we're helping lower–income customers reduce their energy use, improve comfort and make the transition to cleaner technologies like heat pumps more affordable."

Charlotte Mitha

President and CEO, BC Hydro

Quick facts

Across Canada, over 96 percent of building emissions come from space and water heating. Replacing fossil fuel heating systems with low-carbon options, like electric heat pumps, can make a significant difference in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and monthly heating costs -- for example, those switching from oil heating to heat pumps can save over $1,300 and 2.8 tonnes of GHG emissions each year.

In Canada, jurisdiction over electricity rests primarily with the provinces and territories. The federal government also has a role to play, centred on its responsibilities for international and inter-provincial trade, nuclear energy and shared responsibility for environmental protection.

Over 293,000 new heat pumps have been installed nationally with federal support since 2020.

The 414,000 homes retrofitted through the Canada Greener Homes Grant are saving an average of $386 per year on their energy bills.

According to Efficiency Canada, Canada's energy efficiency sector employed over 466,000 workers in 2023, generating $22 billion in employment income.

Through the Greener Homes Grant Indigenous stream, since 2022, over 3,000 Indigenous homes have been retrofitted, including more than 1,700 heat pump installations.

As committed to in the forthcoming National Electricity Strategy, to further assist Canadians with affordability, the Government of Canada will support energy-saving retrofits for up to one million households across Canada.

Energy efficiency standards continue to remove the least efficient products from Canada's marketplace -- saving Canadians and businesses more than $110 billion since being introduced in the mid-1990s.

The Government intends to transfer the administration of energy efficiency programs from Natural Resources Canada to Environment and Climate Change Canada to ensure alignment of current priorities with ministerial mandates.

Associated links

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

Contacts: Media Relations, 343-292-6096, [email protected]; Charlotte Power, Office of the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, [email protected]