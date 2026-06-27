Statement by Prime Minister Carney on Canadian Multiculturalism Day

OTTAWA, ON, June 27, 2026 /CNW/ - Prime Minister's Office

"More than two decades ago, Canada formally established Canadian Multiculturalism Day. Its place alongside National Indigenous Peoples Day and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day, in the days leading up to Canada Day, was chosen deliberately. Together, these commemorations recognise that Canada's story has been written by many peoples, shaped by many histories, and strengthened by many cultures.

Canada was founded on the profound insight that unity does not require uniformity. This is neither myth nor miracle, but a series of choices, made imperfectly, across generations. Over time, pragmatic decisions evolved into a deeply held conviction that our differences are a source of strength to be nurtured, not a risk to be managed. It is a principle so fundamental to who we are that it is enshrined in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Generation after generation, Canadians have chosen to widen the circle, building a bold and ambitious nation that is bilingual, truly multicultural, and committed to advancing reconciliation.

Today, we celebrate the rich cultural diversity that defines our national character and recommit ourselves to building a stronger, more inclusive Canada for all."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

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