OTTAWA, ON, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that a state funeral will be held for the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, former Prime Minister of Canada, who passed away on February 29, 2024.

The Right Honourable Brian Mulroney was an extraordinary statesman and a distinguished politician, lawyer, and businessman who devoted his career to serving Canadians.

As Canada's 18th Prime Minister, he made significant progress on important issues here at home and around the world. His leadership was instrumental in negotiating and implementing free trade agreements with the United States and Mexico, milestones that reshaped economic relations across North America. He built bridges between French and English Canada, led important measures on environmental issues, and fiercely advocated for peace, equality, and democracy internationally. Mr. Mulroney was a recipient of numerous honours, including the Order of Canada and the Ordre national du Québec – recognizing his tireless service and devotion to our country.

The state funeral ceremony will be held on March 23, 2024, in Montréal, Quebec, and will be preceded by a lying-in-state in Ottawa, Ontario, and a lying-in-repose in Montréal. These events will give Canadians an opportunity to salute Mr. Mulroney's contributions to public life and offer their condolences. More details will be provided in due course.

"Brian Mulroney never stopped working for Canada. He was a champion of the values that unite us as Canadians and will forever be remembered as a force for the common good. His funeral will provide an opportunity to honour his incredible legacy – one that will continue to shape our country for generations to come."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

State funerals are public events held to honour and commemorate present and former governors general, present and former prime ministers, and sitting members of the Ministry. In addition, any eminent Canadian may be offered a state funeral at the discretion of the Prime Minister.

Canadians are invited to visit the commemorative web page to learn more about the life of the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney and to sign the online book of condolences.

