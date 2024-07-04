OTTAWA, ON, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ -The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the reappointment of Dr. Mona Nemer as Canada's Chief Science Advisor for a term of three years, effective September 25, 2024.

A distinguished medical researcher, Dr. Nemer has served as Canada's Chief Science Advisor since 2017. In this role, she will continue to provide scientific advice to the federal government so that science is reflected in public policy. Her advice will ensure we have the evidence we need to make good decisions that help us grow the middle class and deliver fairness for every generation.

Scientists need to have a voice. They need to be able to speak freely about their work. And as we continue to see the devastating effects of climate change across the country, their work is more important than ever. From breakthroughs in life-saving medicine, to clean technology, to biodiversity preservation – the discoveries that scientists make give us the tools we need to take better care of ourselves, of each other, and of the world around us.

"We believe in science and for scientists to freely explore, discover, and ask questions. Over the past seven years, Dr. Nemer has provided invaluable advice to myself and my Cabinet to make scientific evidence a key part of public policy. I congratulate her on her reappointment and look forward to advancing our work together to make life better, fairer, and more prosperous for Canadians."

"Congratulations to Dr. Nemer on her reappointment as Canada's Chief Science Advisor. Dr. Nemer has played an important advisory role since 2017. Under her leadership, the network of ministerial scientific advisors across the government has grown, including the establishment of a youth council to assist Canada in its science policy considerations. I look forward to continuing to work with Dr. Nemer in advancing Canada's lead in research and innovation as well as inspiring the next generation of Canadian scientists."

"Science and technology play vital roles in shaping a healthy and sustainable future for everyone. From dealing with wildfires and extreme weather events, to the responsible development of artificial intelligence, to preparing for future pandemics, science will inform the solutions that strengthen our society. It is an honour to continue in this role, contributing to the advancement of research and innovation across our country and ensuring that Canadians reap the full benefits of science."

Dr. Nemer was first appointed as Canada's Chief Science Advisor in 2017, following an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. She was reappointed to this role in 2020 and in 2022.

Chief Science Advisor in 2017, following an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process. She was reappointed to this role in 2020 and in 2022. Since 2017, the Office of the Chief Science Advisor has provided independent advice to the government on a number of issues, including managing the COVID-19 pandemic, preparing for future emergencies, promoting open science and scientific integrity, and strengthening Canada's Arctic research enterprise.

Arctic research enterprise. The Chief Science Advisor's key functions include: providing advice on the development and implementation of guidelines to ensure that government science is fully available to the public and that federal scientists are able to speak freely about their work. providing advice on creating and implementing processes to ensure that scientific analyses are considered when the government makes decisions. assessing and recommending ways to improve the existing science advisory function within the federal government. assessing and recommending ways for the government to better support quality scientific research within the federal system.



