OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia as the new Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia.

Wendy Lisogar-Cocchia is a respected entrepreneur in Canada's hospitality industry and a dedicated community leader and philanthropist. A trusted advisor to business associations and community organizations, she is also the co-founder of the Pacific Autism Family Network, which supports neurodivergent people and their families. She has received recognitions that include the Order of Canada, the Order of British Columbia, the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, the King Charles III Coronation Medal, and two honorary doctorates.

The Prime Minister thanked the outgoing Lieutenant Governor, the Honourable Janet Austin, for her service to the people of British Columbia and to Canada.

Quote

"Ms. Lisogar-Cocchia has long been a champion for the people of her community, her province, and our country. I know she will continue to make a difference for British Columbians as Lieutenant Governor, and I wish her all the best in this new role."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

Lieutenant Governors are the personal representatives of His Majesty The King of Canada in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws.

in their respective provinces. They fulfill the roles and functions of the Crown, including granting Royal Assent to provincial laws. Lieutenant Governors are appointed by the Governor General of Canada on the recommendation of the Prime Minister. They serve terms of at least five years.

Biographical Note

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]