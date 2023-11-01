OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that John Horgan has been appointed as Canada's next Ambassador to Germany.

Mr. Horgan has a proven track record of dedicated public service. As Premier of British Columbia, he navigated the provincial government's response to the COVID–19 pandemic and advanced clean economic growth to create good jobs. He was first elected in 2005 and was re-elected four consecutive times.

Canada and Germany are close friends on the world stage. As we continue to strengthen our ties, particularly in clean energy, Mr. Horgan will provide strategic advice to the Prime Minister in his new role as Ambassador to Germany. In the face of complex global challenges, ranging from food and energy insecurity to attacks on the rules-based international order, Canada and Germany will continue to work side-by-side to advance our shared priorities and make life better for people on both sides of the Atlantic.

"I congratulate John Horgan on his appointment as Canada's Ambassador to Germany. He is a passionate public servant and an experienced leader, and I am confident that he will continue to serve Canada well and help advance our two countries' common interests in this new role, including our shared commitment to building a clean future with good middle-class jobs and a strong economy that benefits everyone."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

The Embassy of Canada to Germany is located in Berlin. Canada also has consulates in Munich and Düsseldorf as well as an Honorary Consul in Stuttgart. Those consulates focus on assistance to Canadians and the promotion of trade and investment relations. Germany maintains an embassy in Ottawa as well as consulates in Toronto, Montréal, and Vancouver.

Almost 10 per cent of Canadians claim at least partial German ancestry, and about 400,000 Canadians travel to Germany each year. A similar number of Germans travel to Canada annually.

