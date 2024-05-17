OTTAWA, ON, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the public service:

Laura Lee Langley, currently Deputy Minister of the Office of Citizen-Centered Approaches; Deputy Minister of the Office of the Premier, Head of the Public Service, Clerk of the Executive Council, Chief Executive Officer of Communications; and Deputy Minister of the Treasury and Policy Board, Government of Nova Scotia, becomes President of the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, effective July 2, 2024.

Christine McDowell, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Client Service Delivery, Employment and Social Development Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Veterans Affairs, effective May 27, 2024.

Biographical Notes

