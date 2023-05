OTTAWA, ON , May 14, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that by-elections will be held on June 19, 2023, in the following four electoral districts:

Notre-Dame -de-Grâce–Westmount, Quebec

-de-Grâce–Westmount, Oxford, Ontario

Portage–Lisgar, Manitoba

Winnipeg South Centre, Manitoba

