OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Anick Pelletier, a judge of the Tax Court of Canada, as the new Associate Chief Justice of the Tax Court of Canada.

Associate Chief Justice Pelletier replaces the Honourable Lucie Lamarre, who retired effective August 31, 2021.

"I wish the Honourable Anick Pelletier every success as she takes on her new role as Associate Chief Justice of the Tax Court of Canada. She is a respected member of the legal community and has decades of experience in many areas of the law. I am confident Associate Chief Justice Pelletier will continue to be a great asset to the Tax Court of Canada."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Chief Justices and Associate Chief Justices in Canada are responsible for the leadership and administration of their courts. They also serve as members of the Canadian Judicial Council, which works to improve the quality of judicial services in the superior courts of Canada .

