Prime Minister announces appointment of Mike Duheme as Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police

OTTAWA, ON, April 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the appointment of Michael (Mike) Duheme as Commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Commissioner Duheme previously served in this role on an interim basis.

Since his appointment in March 2023, Mike Duheme has been actively engaged in advancing the organization's modernization goals, strengthening its relationships with partners and Canadians, supporting the active participation of employees, and protecting the safety of communities in Canada and beyond. His innovative ideas and dedication to fostering a positive work environment to improve the RCMP have made a real difference. His permanent appointment to this role will provide stability to the RCMP as it continues to evolve into the modern, inclusive, and diverse police organization that Canadians expect and deserve.

Mike Duheme has dedicated his life to serving Canadians, working as a RCMP officer for over 35 years, across Canada and abroad. Hailing from Chambly, Quebec, and fluently bilingual, Commissioner Duheme started his career as a general duty investigator in Nova Scotia and went on to hold a wide range of roles within the organization, including as a member of the RCMP's Emergency Response Team and a Personal Protection Officer. He became the first Director of the Parliamentary Protective Service in 2015 and was later named Commanding Officer of the RCMP's National Division then Deputy Commissioner of Federal Policing.

Mike Duheme is the 25th Commissioner in the RCMP's history.

"I congratulate Mike Duheme on his appointment as Commissioner of the RCMP. His dedication to law enforcement and commitment to public safety make him an invaluable asset to the organization and to our country. I am confident that his continued leadership will bring about positive change and help uphold the highest standards of professionalism within the RCMP."

— The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Mike Duheme's previous appointment as interim Commissioner of the RCMP, in March 2023 , followed the retirement of the 24th Commissioner, Brenda Lucki .

previous appointment as interim Commissioner of the RCMP, in , followed the retirement of the 24th Commissioner, . The RCMP is Canada's national police force. It carries out a wide array of duties across the country, from protecting Canada's national security to serving as the police of jurisdiction in eight provinces, three territories, and hundreds of municipalities and Indigenous communities.

