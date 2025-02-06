Prime Minister announces a change to the Ministry

OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a change to the Ministry:

Pascale St-Onge , Minister of Canadian Heritage, will act concurrently as Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec .

The Prime Minister thanked Soraya Martinez Ferrada for her dedication and service to Canadians.

Associated Link

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

PMO Media Relations: [email protected]