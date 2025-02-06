Prime Minister announces a change to the Ministry
News provided byPrime Minister's Office
Feb 06, 2025, 14:20 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced a change to the Ministry:
- Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will act concurrently as Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec.
The Prime Minister thanked Soraya Martinez Ferrada for her dedication and service to Canadians.
