OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the public service:

Michael Mills, currently Assistant Deputy Minister, Procurement Branch, Public Services and Procurement Canada, becomes Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement, effective December 18, 2023.

Biographical Note

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

For further information: PMO Media Relations: [email protected]