OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following change in the senior ranks of the public service:

Greg Orencsak, currently Deputy Minister of Finance and, concurrently, Chair of the Ontario Financing Authority, Government of Ontario, becomes Deputy Minister of Health, effective August 19, 2024.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Dr. Stephen Lucas, former Deputy Minister of Health, on his retirement from the public service. He thanked him for his extraordinary dedication and service to Canadians throughout his career and wished him all the best in the future.

