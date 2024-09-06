Press'd Sandwiches Celebrates Grand Opening of New Kildonan Winnipeg Location with FREE Sandwiches

WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Press'd Sandwiches, a proudly Canadian company known for its fresh, made-from-scratch sandwiches, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new Kildonan Winnipeg location on September 14th. To celebrate, Press'd invites the Winnipeg community to join the celebrations and enjoy a day full of exciting offers and delicious food.

The grand opening event will kick off with FREE regular sandwiches from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Guests will also have the chance to enjoy $2.99 regular sandwiches for the rest of the day.

Press'd Sandwiches has gained a loyal following for its commitment to quality and freshness. Every sandwich is crafted with our signature made-from-scratch bread, free from preservatives and additives. In addition to our famous sandwiches, Press'd also offers a variety of bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

"We are excited to bring Press'd Sandwiches to the Kildonan community as our second location in Winnipeg," said Scott Gordon, CEO of Press'd Sandwiches. "Our goal has always been to provide a better lunch option with wholesome, delicious food, and we can't wait for Winnipeg residents to experience our menu firsthand. This is just the beginning of a full rollout of new location openings throughout Canada "

Grand Opening Details:

Date: September 14th

Time: Free sandwiches from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm ; $2.99 regular sandwiches for the rest of the day

Location: Press'd Sandwiches, Unit 470, 1615 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB Kildonan, Winnipeg

Join us for a day of celebration, great food, and community spirit. Follow us on social media for updates and more information about the grand opening event.

About Press'd Sandwiches: Press'd Sandwiches is a Canadian company committed to offering a better lunch experience with fresh, made-from-scratch bread and high-quality ingredients. Our menu includes a variety of sandwiches, bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies, all made with care and without preservatives or additives. With locations across Canada, Press'd Sandwiches continues to grow, bringing joy and delicious, wholesome meals to communities everywhere.

SOURCE Press’d Sandwich Shop

For more information, please contact: Scott Gordon [email protected]