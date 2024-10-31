Free Sandwiches at the Grand Opening of Press'd Sandwich Shop in Richmond, BC

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Press'd Sandwich Shop, a proudly Canadian company known for its fresh, made-from-scratch offerings, is excited to announce the grand opening of its Richmond, British Columbia location on November 8th and 9th, 2024. To celebrate, Press'd is offering FREE sandwiches from 11 AM to 7 PM at their new store located at 11020 No 5 Rd #103, Richmond, BC V7A 4E7.

"We are excited to bring Press'd Sandwich Shop to Richmond and share our passion for wholesome, delicious food with the community," said Scott Gordon, CEO of Press'd Sandwich Shop. "We want to spread joy and invite everyone to celebrate with us by enjoying free sandwiches and participating in our grand opening celebration."

Press'd Sandwich Shop has partnered with a well-established operator of hospitality franchises in the Vancouver region, marking this Richmond location as a cornerstone of Press'd ambitious expansion into the west side of the country.

Press'd Sandwich Shop is dedicated to providing a superior lunch experience with fresh, made-from-scratch bread free from preservatives and additives. The menu features a variety of options including sandwiches, bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies, ensuring there's something for everyone.

"Our goal has always been to offer a better lunch option with high-quality, fresh ingredients," added Scott. "We are excited for Richmond residents to experience our menu and join us in celebrating this special occasion."

Grand Opening Details:

Date: November 8th & 9th, 2024

Time: 11 AM – 7 PM

Location: Press'd Sandwich Shop, 11020 No 5 Rd #103, Richmond, BC V7A 4E7

Offer: Free regular-sized sandwiches (one per person, in-store only)

Press'd is excited to welcome Richmond residents and the broader Lower Mainland community to join in on the celebration, enjoy free sandwiches, and get a taste of what Press'd has to offer.

About Press'd Sandwich Shop:

Press'd Sandwich Shop is a Canadian company dedicated to delivering a superior lunch experience through fresh, made-from-scratch bread and high-quality ingredients. With locations across Canada, Press'd continues to grow, bringing delicious, wholesome meals to communities everywhere.

SOURCE Press’d Sandwich Shop

For more information, please contact: Scott Gordon, [email protected]