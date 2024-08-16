Press'd Sandwich Shop Expands to Richmond, British Columbia: First Step into Lower Mainland

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Press'd Sandwich Shop, a proudly Canadian company known for its fresh, made-from-scratch offerings, is excited to announce its expansion to Richmond, British Columbia. This new location marks Press'd's first step into the Lower Mainland, with more openings in the works as part of an ambitious expansion plan into the west coast of Canada.

Press'd has partnered with a well-established operator of hospitality franchises in the Vancouver region. This collaboration is particularly significant as it includes a plan to open 10 new locations in Greater Vancouver over the next five years. "This partnership is a major milestone for us as it sets the stage for multiple new openings," said Scott Gordon, CEO of Press'd Sandwich Shop. "We are thrilled to open our first location in Richmond, and this Richmond location is a cornerstone of our expansion strategy on the coast. We look forward to becoming a part of the vibrant Lower Mainland community."

In addition to this exciting expansion, Press'd is also growing in other parts of Canada. This year alone, the company is opening its first Ontario location in Brockville, expanding to Calgary, and recently opened its second location in Winnipeg.

Press'd Sandwich Shop is celebrated for its commitment to quality and freshness, with every sandwich crafted using signature made-from-scratch bread free from preservatives and additives. In addition to its renowned sandwiches, Press'd offers a diverse menu that includes bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies.

"Our mission has always been to provide a better lunch option with wholesome, delicious food," added Scott. "We are excited for the residents of Richmond and the broader Vancouver area to experience what Press'd has to offer."

About Press'd Sandwich Shop:

Press'd Sandwich Shop is a Canadian company dedicated to delivering a superior lunch experience through fresh, made-from-scratch bread and high-quality ingredients. The menu includes a variety of sandwiches, bowls, wraps, salads, soups, and smoothies, all made with care and without preservatives or additives. With locations across Canada, Press'd continues to grow, bringing delicious, wholesome meals to communities everywhere.

Location: Press'd Sandwich Shop, 11020 No 5 Rd #103, Richmond, BC V7A 4E7

