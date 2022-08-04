Federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation will meet in Niagara Falls, Ontario for a two-day conference.

NIAGARA FALLS, ON, Aug. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec, and the Honourable Neil Lumsden, Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, will offer a summary of the results of the meeting of federal, provincial and territorial ministers responsible for sport, physical activity and recreation.

A media availability will follow.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

DATE:

Saturday, August 6, 2022

TIME:

2:30 p.m.

PLACE:

Marriott on the Falls

Oakes Ballroom

6755 Fallsview Boulevard

Niagara Falls, Ontario

Media representatives wishing to participate must register by contacting [email protected] with their name and media outlet before 5 p.m. on Friday August 5 . Please indicate if attendance will be in-person or virtual. A Zoom link will be provided upon registration.

In-person attendance instructions:

Arrive between 20 and 30 minutes prior to the press conference.

Do not attend if you have any symptoms associated with COVID-19.

