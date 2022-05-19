President's Choice® Welcomes Summer with Over 100 New PC® Products and Recipes

The new PC® Insiders Report™ summer edition, arriving in stores and online today, is packed with more than 100 new products, recipes and entertaining ideas, to help make every summer occasion just a little more delicious. At less than 80 days long, summers are fleeting and Canadians need to take every opportunity to indulge in outdoor dining experiences, try a new recipes on the grill, or have that second popsicle while cooling off by the water as the sun sets.

"It's time to fire up the BBQ, entertain outdoors and simply enjoy the season with good food," says Kathlyne Ross, Vice President of Product Development and Innovation at Loblaw Companies Limited. "We are on a mission to bring new innovation to your table – from plant-based options for the grill, to the latest restaurant-inspired cocktail, or a pizza oven at a great price - it's all arriving in our stores (and in the PC Insiders Report) for the summer."

Whether you're cooling off with a frosty treat from the freezer or expanding your family's taste buds with new flavour profiles, there is something for everyone in the PC® Insiders Report™ summer edition.

This year's top picks include:

PC® Pizza Oven - Restaurant-quality pizza in your backyard: Retailing at just $299 , this propane-powered portable pizza oven heats to 500°C (932°F) and includes a square cordierite pizza stone for authentic restaurant-style pizzas.

Retailing at just , this propane-powered portable pizza oven heats to 500°C (932°F) and includes a square cordierite pizza stone for authentic restaurant-style pizzas. PC® Maple Cedar Planked Salmon – Pre-soaked to make it easy: Grilling seafood gets pushed to the next level with this maple, soy and ginger marinated ASC-certified Atlantic salmon.

Grilling seafood gets pushed to the next level with this maple, soy and ginger marinated ASC-certified Atlantic salmon. PC® Plant Based Chickpea and Sweet Potato Burger - Made with real chickpeas and real sweet potatoes: A great tasting falafel-like burger that has chunks of sweet potato and ground chickpea with a crispy rice flour coating for the perfect crunchy outside.

A great tasting falafel-like burger that has chunks of sweet potato and ground chickpea with a crispy rice flour coating for the perfect crunchy outside. PC® Black Label Gold BBQ Sauce - Authentically inspired by South Carolina Gold BBQ Sauce: Its mustardy base gives this sauce its golden colour and tangy flavour and makes it deliciously different from many sweet tomato-based formulas

- Its mustardy base gives this sauce its golden colour and tangy flavour and makes it deliciously different from many sweet tomato-based formulas PC® Pomegranate Lemonade - Made with the juice of real pomegranates: With Middle Eastern food inspiration growing, this lemonade is an ideal mix of sour and sweet. Great on its own or crafted into a delicious cocktail.

- With Middle Eastern food inspiration growing, this lemonade is an ideal mix of sour and sweet. Great on its own or crafted into a delicious cocktail. PC® Raspberry Hibiscus Pop - 100% real raspberries with a kiss of hibiscus extract: A delicious sweet treat with the lively and floral flavour of hibiscus, ready to be enjoyed with family or while entertaining friends.

A delicious sweet treat with the lively and floral flavour of hibiscus, ready to be enjoyed with family or while entertaining friends. PC® Chocolate Cream Pie - Real milk chocolate, real cream – 100% Decadent: A pressed dark cocoa cookie crust filled with a rich, milk chocolate cream pudding and topped with lightly sweetened whipped cream dollops.

PC® products are available at Loblaw banner stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart® and Zehrs®. For summer food and entertaining inspiration, get your copy of the PC® Insiders Report™ summer edition at your nearest Loblaw-owned location, or view your digital copy now at pc.ca .

