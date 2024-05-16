The PC® team welcomes Canadians to their best summer yet, with over 100 new PC® products

BRAMPTON, ON, May 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Summers are short and sweet, and with limited time to enjoy the extra sunshine, President's Choice® has released the 2024 PC® Insiders Report™ , to help Canadians make every moment count. The PC® Insiders Report™ , is the ultimate guide for summer featuring new products, recipes and entertaining ideas.

Featuring over 100 new products and 500 classic favourites, Canadians can discover a variety of innovative items that will make summer entertaining a breeze. From delectable grilling options for outdoor hosting, to internationally inspired appetizers and entrées for adventurous palettes, and delicious desserts that are sure to delight, there's something for everyone.

"Canadians wait patiently all winter for the official start of summer and what better way to kick the season off than with the release of our highly anticipated, annual Summer Insider's Report," said Mary McIsaac, SVP – Loblaw Marketing and Brands, Loblaw Companies Limited. "No other Canadian retailer prepares customers for their celebrations like we do and this summer is no exception – with over 100 new and innovative products, there's something for everyone and every occasion. It's so hard to choose, but my personal favourites have to be our new PC ® Tropical Fruit collection and our PC® Flake Outs™ Croissant Donuts and I can't wait to see which products our customers love the most!'

With the latest PC® Insiders Report™, Canadians are in for their breeziest and best summer yet, featuring an exciting selection of new products:

PC® Chicken Yakitori: Pre-seasoned Japanese-style chicken thigh skewers marinated with umami flavours including ginger, soy sauce and mirin.

Pre-seasoned Japanese-style chicken thigh skewers marinated with umami flavours including ginger, soy sauce and mirin. PC® Pink Guava: Cut in half and scoop out the pink flesh, along with its edible seeds, for a sweet flavour similar to papaya and ripe pear. Enjoy a taste of the tropics!

Cut in half and scoop out the pink flesh, along with its edible seeds, for a sweet flavour similar to papaya and ripe pear. Enjoy a taste of the tropics! PC® Pork Belly Burnt Ends: These tender pork belly bites are smoked over maple hardwood, seasoned with a BBQ rub, then finished with our PC® Black Label Sweet BBQ Sauce.

These tender pork belly bites are smoked over maple hardwood, seasoned with a BBQ rub, then finished with our PC® Black Label Sweet BBQ Sauce. PC® Chicken Bun Cha: This iconic noodle dish combines all the elements of a classic Vietnamese bún chả, from the traditional sauce to the vegetables and herbs that accompany the chicken.

This iconic noodle dish combines all the elements of a classic Vietnamese bún chả, from the traditional sauce to the vegetables and herbs that accompany the chicken. PC® Cheese Frusta: Crafted from dough that has been fermented for six hours, then stone-baked and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Perfect for on-the-go snacking.

Crafted from dough that has been fermented for six hours, then stone-baked and topped with mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce. Perfect for on-the-go snacking. PC® Flake Outs™ Churro Croissant Donuts: A donut exterior and a 24-layered croissant inside, topped with a caramel-flavoured glaze and crowned with crunchy cinnamon cookie pieces.

A donut exterior and a 24-layered croissant inside, topped with a caramel-flavoured glaze and crowned with crunchy cinnamon cookie pieces. PC® M'AQUA Mojito Cocktail Flavoured Sparkling Water: Contains zero sugar and zero calories, but all the natural flavours of a mojito — without the rum. The ultimate thirst-quencher!

Contains zero sugar and zero calories, but all the natural flavours of a mojito — without the rum. The ultimate thirst-quencher! PC® Charcoal Spiedini Grill: This compact and lightweight grill can cook up to 43 skewers at a time, or you can add up to two removable grill racks for sausages, burgers, ribs, wings and more.

What's more, the President's Choice® team is raising a (fully recyclable!) can of PC® M'AQUA to Loblaw Companies' 2025 goal that all PC® plastic packaging will be fully recyclable or reusable. Learn more about PC®'s commitment to better plastics here.

PC® products are available at Loblaw stores across Canada, including Loblaws®, No Frills®, Real Canadian Superstore®, Shoppers Drug Mart®, and through PC Express™ online grocery delivery and pickup. For summer entertaining inspiration, get your copy of the PC® Insiders Report™ Summer Edition at your nearest Loblaw-owned location, or just download the PC Optimum® app!

About Loblaw Companies Limited:

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ approximately 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®. For more information, visit Loblaw's website at www.loblaw.ca and Loblaw's issuer profile at www.sedarplus.ca

