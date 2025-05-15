President's Choice® Unveils a World of Flavour, From Canadian Classics to Global Sensations

BRAMPTON, ON, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Summer is here, and President's Choice (PC) is ready to make it your most flavourful yet, thanks to the 2025 PC Summer Insiders Report. For a season like no other, we're bringing you mouthwatering products that redefine the rules, offering more of Canada alongside the international flavours Canadians love.

For more than 40 years PC has been helping Canadians elevate their every day, and our pursuit of what's possible has only grown stronger.

"This PC® Insiders Report™ celebrates everything we love about Canadian summers, inviting you to squeeze the most out of the season with epic food adventures that transform the ordinary, loading up on more joy, more value, and more ways to make this the best summer yet ," said Mary MacIsaac, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "I'm especially excited about the PC® Halifax Inspired Donair Beef Burger. Donair is a classic Canadian staple, with legendary spiced beef, and it's about to take your taste buds by storm. One bite and you'll understand why this reimagined iconic dish is a true game-changer for your summer meals."

This summer, swap the kitchen heat for new sizzling flavours that break the rules like you've never seen before:

Fire Up the Grill (Without Burning Through Your Budget)

Make the most of your short but sweet Canadian summer with memory-making meals and more.

PC® Banana Leaf Spicy Masala Tilapia: Transport your taste buds to South India with this tilapia fillet, expertly seasoned with a unique blend of garlic, chili, and curry leaves, then cooked to perfection in a banana leaf, sealing in a flavour bomb of spices.

PC® Atlantic Salmon Burger: Made with large chunks of Atlantic salmon and ready to grill. No texture-less, "meh" minced here. Our salmon is flaky and flavourful for a juicy burger at a juicy price.

Cool And Crave Worthy

Taste the season with refreshing beverages and irresistible treats that are perfect to enjoy all summer long.

PC® Mango Lassi Cheesecake: Inspired by our love for mango lassi, this boundary-breaking dessert combines mango, tangy yogurt, and a chai-spiced biscuit crust for the cheesecake of our dreams. After 40+ years, this might be our best yet.

PC® Nimbu Pani Lemonade: The sip of the season — a perfect blend of lemon and lime juice, with hints of cumin and ginger extract, and a pinch of salt for that thirst-quenching summer wow factor.

Snack, Sip, Repeat

From park picnics to beach bonfires, PC® has you covered for whatever the day throws your way with on-the-go game changers.

PC® World of Flavours™ Korma Flavour Rippled Potato Chips: Experience the rich, delicious taste of korma on crispy, Canadian-grown potato chips. With the perfect balance of spices and a hint of coconut flavour, this South-Indian style flavour is sweet, savoury, and utterly irresistible.

PC® Cold Pressed Juice with Probiotics: Bringing juice to the next level, with no sweeteners, no food additives, no preservatives—only fruit and vegetable juices, so you get all the benefits at a price that makes it easy to sip daily.

Gear Up for Summer Fun

Level up your summer with PC®'s must-have essentials — where style meets everyday practicality.

PC® The Tote Cooler: Designed as the perfect accessory for hot summer days, this stylish tote with leakproof lining keeps your essentials cool — ideal for beach trips, picnics, or everyday outings.

PC® The Stella Stainless Steel Insulated Travel Mug: Big enough for daily needs but sleek enough to take everywhere. Our newest travel tumbler takes hydrating seriously with its double-wall insulation, available in two convenient sizes.

PC Optimum® members can unlock even more value throughout the summer with exclusive offers and rewards on their favourite PC® products featured in the PC® Summer Insiders Report™.

Find these products and more at Loblaw banner stores across Canada, including Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, valu-mart, Dominion Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador and Shoppers Drug Mart/Pharmaprix, or shop from the comfort of home with PC Express ™ online grocery delivery and pickup. For mouthwatering recipes, summer entertaining tips, and more, be sure to explore the PC® Summer Insiders Report ™, available through the PC Optimum® app or PCOptimum.ca.

About Loblaw Companies Limited

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,500 corporate franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees, and Associate-owners employ more than 220,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,100 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,400 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's Market™, no name® and President's Choice®.

