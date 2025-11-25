President's Choice® is reinventing holiday hosting with a bookable kitchen on wheels

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Just in time for the festive season, President's Choice® is rolling out the ultimate hosting hack: the PC® Kitchen Drop. It's the PC® Test Kitchen on wheels, cooking this season's hottest dishes curbside for holiday parties across downtown Toronto and Montreal. PC® Kitchen Drop is designed for people looking to host and serve up the latest food trends without the hassle.

This one-of-a-kind vehicle features an eye-catching kitchen encased in glass with a PC® Chef in action, preparing a full family-style feast for gatherings up to twelve. The menu features a lineup of must-try dishes and recipes from the new PC® Holiday Insiders Report™, each one developed in the original PC® Test Kitchen.

The experience kicks off with guests hopping aboard for a culinary show from the PC® Chef, complete with appetizers and mocktails. Then, while the guests return to the party, the PC® Kitchen Drop crew does all the cooking, delivers the full spread to the host's table, and even sets them up with a festive tablescape.

"Kitchen Drop really captures what the PC® Holiday Insiders Report™ has always been about," said Lindsay Cook, VP, Control Brand, Loyalty and Joe Fresh Marketing. "Taking the stress out of hosting and elevating every meal into something remarkable."

PC® Kitchen Drop is free to book on a first-come, first-served basis at PCKitchenDrop.ca. Bookings open on Tuesday, November 25th. All requests will be confirmed by email, and each successful booking can host up to twelve guests. See pckitchendrop.ca to learn more, limited spots available.

Dates include:

• Dec 12-14 (Fri-Sun) – Toronto

• Dec 19–21 (Fri–Sun) – Montreal

• Dec 26–28 (Fri-Sun) – Toronto

This campaign builds on the success of the Bookable Backyards summer campaign – which let apartment dwellers reserve backyards for entertaining. Both Kitchen Drop and Bookable Backyards were developed by Zulu Alpha Kilo for President's Choice®.

The President's Choice® Insiders Report™ has served Canadians as a trusted guide to new PC® products for more than 40 years, showcasing the most exciting and innovative launches each season.

