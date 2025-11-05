President's Choice® unveils the 2025 PC® Holiday Insiders Report™, filled with new flavours, festive favourites, and everyday reasons to celebrate.

BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The 2025 PC® Holiday Insiders Report™ has officially arrived, offering a curated collection of bold new flavours and innovative solutions for effortless holiday entertaining designed to make every moment count.

The Insider's Report™ has long served as a trusted guide to new PC® products, showcasing the most exciting and innovative launches each season. This year's report continues that legacy, demonstrating the unexpected value and unwavering trust that keeps Canadians returning to President's Choice®. All rooted in the belief that no occasion is too small to celebrate.

"For more than 40 years, the President's Choice® Insiders Report™ has been a celebration of the very best of PC®. It's where we showcase our most exciting innovation--so Canadians can experience the joy of the holidays with food that makes every moment feel a little more special," says Mary MacIsaac, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "The holidays aren't about one big moment, but a collection of many. And we work tirelessly to create products that fit each of them. From the best in PC® food to thoughtful innovations like our new PC® Flex Bake, made with glass-fiber silicone for a naturally non-stick, flexible yet sturdy design, we want to make every part of the season easier, more joyful, and sprinkled with a little extra magic.

This season's lineup brings that commitment to life with bold new creations that push beyond tradition while honouring seasonal comfort. Shaking up the traditional roast, the PC® Porchetta is the ultimate main course moment, which perfectly blends time-honoured Italian style for today's table. Seasoned with savoury herbs, fall-apart tender meat, and golden, crackling skin, ensuring an unforgettable holiday spread – and the ultimate leftover sandwich. "I can't wait to serve the PC® Porchetta at our family holiday lunch. It's an absolute showstopper," adds MacIsaac. "And don't even get me started on the PC® next-level chip volcano -- our over-the-top snack recipe spectacle that takes our latest chip flavour to new heights. Literally."

This year's report also introduces a much-anticipated evolution of one of PC®'s most celebrated desserts. Building on 40 years of cheesecake innovation -- including the three-time award-winning PC® Northern Spanish-Style Basque Cheesecake -- the team has reimagined the fan favourite with a rich, dark chocolatey twist. The new PC® Chocolate Northern Spanish-Style Basque Cheesecake delivers a perfectly balanced, rich chocolatey flavour for an unexpected indulgence that truly breaks the mold.

Achieving your gut health goals doesn't have to take a pause during the holiday season with the PC® Probiotic Yogurt, a spotlight in this year's report. Crafted with 100% Canadian dairy and two billion probiotics per 115 g serving to support healthy gut flora. Completely lactose-free, it's where science meets crave-worthy taste -- bringing benefits to breakfast bowls, smoothies, and everyday snacks throughout the season.

From innovative main courses to everyday wellness, the 2025 PC® Holiday Insiders Report™ is a festive feast of inspiration. Just like the comforting, flavour-packed layers of our PC® Loaded Pierogi Bake, this year's report is brimming with ways to add joy, value, and deliciousness to every moment. Discover how President's Choice® is helping Canadians make this holiday season truly unforgettable.

PC Optimum™ members can save even more throughout the holidays. Just open the free PC Optimum™ app for exclusive offers, savings, and rewards on all your favourite PC® Must-Trys from the 2025 PC® Holiday Insiders Report™.

Find these products and more at Loblaw banner stores across Canada, including Real Canadian Superstore®, No Frills®, Maxi®, Your Independent Grocer®, Real Atlantic Superstore®, Loblaws®, Zehrs®, Fortinos®, Provigo®, valu-mart®, stores in Newfoundland and Labrador and Shoppers Drug Mart®/Pharmaprix®, or shop from the comfort of home with PC Express™ online grocery delivery and pickup. For showstopping recipes, holiday entertaining tips, and more, be sure to explore the PC® Holiday Insiders Report™, available through the PC Optimum™ app or PCOptimum.ca

