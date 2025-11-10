BRAMPTON, ON, Nov. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Real Canadian Superstore® has launched its captivating new national campaign, The Invitation– a heartfelt, modern holiday story designed to spark joy, foster connection, and remind Canadians everywhere of the true value found in being together. More than a campaign, The Invitation is a warm embrace to communities across the country, celebrating what makes Canadian holidays so special: connection, and the magic created when everyone feels welcome.

REAL CANADIAN SUPERSTORE® UNLOCKS THE HEART OF THE HOLIDAYS: 'THE INVITATION' CAMPAIGN INVITES CANADIANS TO CELEBRATE TOGETHER (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited - Public Relations)

At the centre of the campaign is a charming, lonely moose -- a distinctly Canadian character who simply wants to belong. Narrated with the reminder that "we might be different, but together is something we can share," the story follows the moose as it discovers the warmth, generosity, and sense of community waiting inside Real Canadian Superstore®. The commercial culminates with colleagues inviting the moose in -- a symbolic and real reflection of what our stores do best: create community hubs where value is shared in more ways than one -- through connection, culture, food, and celebration.

"The holiday season is about the moments that make us feel seen, included, and connected," says Mary MacIsaac, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Loblaw Companies Limited. "With The Invitation, we wanted to tell a story that's unmistakably Canadian, one that celebrates the value of coming together -- no matter who you are or how you celebrate. Our goal was to capture the heart of the holidays through the simple act of inviting others in, because real magic happens when we share food, traditions, and experiences with one another."

Spot: https://youtu.be/6LNGbYOxhi0

