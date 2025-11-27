Loblaw November Food Inflation report

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's food inflation rate decreased slightly in October to 3.4%, while the overall inflation rate remained largely steady at 2.2%. The decline was driven in part by the removal of tariffs from U.S. imports, and lower costs for some processed foods and fresh vegetables. However, higher prices for fresh and frozen chicken and beef moderated the decline.

The U.S. has recently moved to cut or eliminate tariffs on more than 200 food products in the US, including removing the 40% tariff on Brazilian coffee and beef. These changes have already helped push coffee futures down slightly and will ease prices on these imported products in Canada. However, tariffs on steel and aluminum remain in place, continuing to drive higher packaging costs for many food and beverage items.

Loblaw has issued its November Food Inflation report with context around what's impacting food prices and what it expects in the future.

