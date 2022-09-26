President of the Treasury Board, Mona Fortier, announces the approval of a modernized Public Service Health Care Plan

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Mona Fortier, President of the Treasury Board, made the following statement today regarding improvements to the Public Service Health Care Plan (PSHCP):

"I am very pleased to announce that the Government has approved a new Public Service Health Care Plan (PSHCP). The modernized PSHCP provides enhanced support for members at no additional cost to taxpayers. Changes to the Plan will come into effect on July 1, 2023.

This Plan is reasonable, responsible, and provides supports that address the current needs of plan members. The process of negotiating these changes was collaborative, and I wish to thank Bargaining Agents and retiree representatives for their willingness to work together on this process. It provides a clear example of what can be achieved when employer, employees and retirees' representatives work together to achieve positive outcomes.

Inclusion and wellness are hallmarks of the public service, so I am especially proud that the new plan features increased support for mental health and well-being, as well as supports that will benefit seniors, families, young adults, persons with disabilities, and members of the 2SLGBTQI+ community."

Quick Facts

The PSHCP is an optional health care plan providing coverage to 1.5 million federal public service employees, federal retirees and their eligible dependants.

The last comprehensive renewal of the PSHCP took place in 2006.

Detailed information on the changes to the PSHCP can be found in the Information Notice below, under Associated Links. Closer to the implementation date of the PSHCP improvements, employees can expect to receive more detailed information.

The PSHCP is administered currently by Sun Life. As the result of a competitive procurement process unrelated to the modernization of the Plan, Canada Life will begin processing PSHCP claims on July 1, 2023 , the same day the approved improvements will come into effect.

