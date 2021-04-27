President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos meets with Brenda Mallory, Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality

OTTAWA, ON, April 27, 2021 /CNW/ - The President of the Treasury Board, Jean-Yves Duclos met, today, with the Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality, Brenda Mallory, in advance of the inaugural meeting of Greening Government Initiative co-hosted by Canada and the United States, scheduled for April 29, 2021.

Minister Duclos and Chair Mallory discussed their individual greening government targets and how they could collaborate on common goals and actions and reiterated their commitment to work together on greening government initiatives in Canada and the United States, as well as with international partners.

Minister Duclos noted that the engagement of other countries to cooperate, share lessons learned and promote innovation, as they work on greening their government operations was a positive step forward in the fight against climate change.

Minister Duclos also provided Chair Mallory with an update on Canada's Greening Government Strategy and highlighted key greening investments proposed in Budget 2021, including $227.9 million over eight years for the Treasury Board Secretariat to implement a Low-Carbon Fuel Procurement Program within the Greening Government Fund.

