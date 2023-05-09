OTTAWA, ON, May 9, 2023 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that Her Excellency Maia Sandu, President of the Republic of Moldova, will visit Canada from May 11 to 12, 2023.

The Prime Minister and the President will discuss the global impact of, and responses to, President Putin's brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine and security in Eastern Europe. The Prime Minister will reiterate Canada's support for Moldova's sovereignty and territorial integrity and for the international rules-based order, in the face of Russian threats.

The Prime Minister and the President will also discuss Moldova's continued support in welcoming so many Ukrainians in need of shelter, safety, and humanitarian assistance.

During the President's visit, the two leaders will discuss issues of mutual interest, including Moldova's domestic institutional reform and anti-corruption agenda, and support for Moldova's path to integration with the European Union.

During the visit, the President will also meet with the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon.

"I have great admiration for President Sandu's strong personal leadership and for the Moldovan people as they continue to experience the impacts of Russia's brutal and unjustifiable invasion of Ukraine. I look forward to welcoming President Sandu to Canada for the first time and discussing our shared priorities, including Moldova's ambition to join the European Union."

—The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

This visit marks the first time a Moldovan President has come to Canada since 1992.

since 1992. Canada and Moldova established diplomatic relations in 1992. Canada and Moldova celebrated the 30th anniversary of their bilateral relations on February 20, 2022 .

and established diplomatic relations in 1992. and celebrated the 30th anniversary of their bilateral relations on . The Moldovan community in Canada , numbers over 20,000 people, centered mostly in Montreal and Toronto with smaller communities in Calgary and Vancouver .

, numbers over 20,000 people, centered mostly in and with smaller communities in and . Moldova officially applied for European Union membership in March 2022 and obtained EU candidate status in June 2022 .

officially applied for European Union membership in and obtained EU candidate status in . The Canada-Moldova Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) was signed in June 2018 . The FIPA included a joint declaration recognizing the importance of progressive and inclusive trade and investment. Canada and Moldova began negotiations toward a FIPA in June 2013 .

. The FIPA included a joint declaration recognizing the importance of progressive and inclusive trade and investment. and began negotiations toward a FIPA in . Canada and Moldova work closely in several multilateral fora, such as La Francophonie, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Criminal Court (ICC), the Open Government Partnership (OGP), the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), the United Nations (UN), the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

