President Chartrand receives King Charles III Coronation Medal from Canada's Governor General Mary Simon

WINNIPEG, MB, IN THE NATIONAL HOMELAND OF THE RED RIVER MÉTIS, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, on behalf of all Red River Métis Citizens, the Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, extends heartfelt congratulations to President David Chartrand on receiving the King Charles Coronation Medal from Canada's Governor General Mary Simon.

The Coronation Medal program was created to mark the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. It recognizes individuals who have made a significant contribution to a particular province, territory, region or community in Canada, or attained an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to our country.

President Chartrand was one of small number of recipients personally selected by the Governor General to receive his medal at her Rideau Hall residence in Ottawa. In her announcement of the recipients, she recognized President Chartrand for "providing effective leadership, representing Manitoba's Métis community on multiple levels, and creating greater educational and health care opportunities for the Red River Métis".

"It is an honour to be named as a recipient of this medal by Governor General Mary Simon, and I feel truly humbled to be recognized for my life's work," said President Chartrand. "I have never looked for recognition, because my heart and mind are totally dedicated to advancing our Nation, and our shared success is the only reward I have ever needed. To me, being recognized for this honour is also something that I share with Citizens, because it's taken all of our work, our belief and our faith to get where we are today. I take this opportunity to renew my commitment to our Citizens and our journey toward our rightful place in Canada's Confederation. It is your confidence in me that drives me, and your will that guide me – always."

Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.

The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratically elected National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis. The Red River Métis are a distinct Indigenous Nation and People and Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.

