PrescribeIT® Launches in Newfoundland and Labrador

PrescribeIT ® is a national e-prescribing service developed by Canada Health Infoway (Infoway), which enables prescribers to safely and conveniently transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. By enhancing communication and improving workflow between prescribers and pharmacists, electronic prescribing helps to facilitate better health outcomes and improve continuity of care for patients.

Dr. Hamdi Magrabi and Dr. Logendraj Selvarajah in the community of Bonavista are the first prescribers in Newfoundland and Labrador to use PrescribeIT®. The first electronic prescriptions were received by Jason Ryan, pharmacist at the Bonavista pharmacy.

"PrescribeIT® is a seamless integration that is much more convenient and secure for my patients, as it eliminates the step of taking a paper prescription to a pharmacy and eliminates misplaced or forgotten prescriptions," said Selvarajah.

"PrescribeIT® is also much more secure than sending a prescription by fax, and it gives me greater assurance that my patients will get the medication they need," said Magrabi. "It also frees up more time to spend on patient care."

"Taking a patient-first approach, e-prescribing is a major step that will advance patient safety, improve the coordination of care and impact health outcomes," said Stephen Clark, President and CEO, Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information. "As a key objective of the provincial electronic medical record program, eDOCSNL, e-prescribing enables a direct link between prescribers and pharmacists that will help reduce medication errors, improve medication adherence and speed up health care delivery. We are proud to be a partner of this national initiative and help advance digital health in Newfoundland and Labrador."

"Eastern Health is pleased to use the PrescribeIT® technology in Bonavista, enabling participating physicians to send electronic prescriptions to community pharmacies. This tool aids in providing quality care and service to the people in the communities we serve, while partnering with others who share a commitment to quality health care and improved health and wellbeing," said Ron Johnson, Vice President, Information Services and Rural Health, Eastern Health.

"We are thrilled to launch PrescribeIT® in Newfoundland and Labrador," said Michael Green, President and CEO, Canada Health Infoway. "It's an important step in helping health care providers in the province deliver better care for patients. It's also part of our ACCESS Atlantic initiative to improve health outcomes by improving access to care."

In addition to Newfoundland and Labrador, PrescribeIT® is operating in New Brunswick, Ontario and Alberta, and agreements are in place with six other jurisdictions.

About the Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Health Information (NLCHI)

NLCHI is a Provincial Government agency responsible for managing, protecting and providing secure and confidential access to quality health information to support: the management of patient care; research; health system planning; and, enabling the public with access to their own health information. NLCHI leads the delivery of provincial eHealth solutions such as the electronic health record, HEALTHe NL, and electronic medical record program, eDOCSNL. Visit www.nlchi.nl.ca.

About Eastern Health

Eastern Health is the largest, integrated health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador employing approximately 13,000 dedicated employees and more than 600 medical staff, and is supported by more than 2,000 volunteers, including members of numerous auxiliaries and fundraising foundations. With an annual budget of approximately $1.5 billion, the authority offers the full continuum of health and community services including public health, long-term care, community services, hospital care and unique provincial programs and services. Serving a population of more than 300,000, Eastern Health's geographic boundaries extend from St. John's west to Port Blandford including all communities on the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas. Visit www.easternhealth.ca.

About Canada Health Infoway

Infoway helps to improve the health of Canadians by working with partners to accelerate the development, adoption and effective use of digital health across Canada. Through our investments, we help deliver better quality and access to care and more efficient delivery of health services for patients and clinicians. Infoway is an independent, not-for-profit organization funded by the federal government. Visit www.infoway-inforoute.ca/en/.

About PrescribeIT®

Canada Health Infoway is working with Health Canada, the provinces and territories, and industry stakeholders to develop, operate and maintain the national e-prescribing service known as PrescribeIT®. PrescribeIT® will serve all Canadians, pharmacies and prescribers and provide safer and more effective medication management by enabling prescribers to transmit a prescription electronically between a prescriber's electronic medical record (EMR) and the pharmacy management system (PMS) of a patient's pharmacy of choice. PrescribeIT® will protect Canadians' personal health information from being sold or used for commercial activities. Visit www.prescribeit.ca/.

