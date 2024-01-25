McDonald's welcomes back the iconic McRib to Canadian menus, starting January 30

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - Quiet on set! May we have your attention, please! Trust us, you'll want to hear this. *Clears throat*. After a ten-year hiatus, a beloved international icon is making its Canadian comeback. On Tuesday, January 30th, the McRib® returns to Canada, and will be available at participating McDonald's restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

The elusive sandwich has become a favourite amongst loyal brand fans over the years, reaching icon status. The last time the McRib was available on Canadian menus was 2014.

Prepare your napkins, Canada. The McRib is back January 30 for a limited time. (CNW Group/McDonald's Canada)

The McRib starts with a tender and juicy boneless pork patty dipped in tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and tasty pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun. It's no surprise this sandwich is an icon, with its uniquely delicious balance of sweet, tangy and savoury flavours.

"In the last year alone, our team received thousands of inquiries on social media from very passionate Canadian McRib fans asking to bring it back here," said Alyssa Buetikofer, Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at McDonald's Canada. "The McRib is truly a fan favourite. It appeals to guests of all ages—from loyal followers who have patiently waited a decade for its return, to our newer fans who have only heard the legend."

McDonald's Canada has a proud legacy of serving guests delicious food and fun, feel-good moments. The return of the McRib is another way the brand is giving guests even more of the food that they love. And though the wait might be over, time is fleeting. Like anything of true perfection and beauty, the McRib will only be here for a limited time.

Canadians should try the McRib while they can to experience it for themselves at a participating McDonald's restaurant, through the McDonald's app, at the Drive-Thru or via McDelivery®.

About McDonald's Canada

In 1967, Canada welcomed the first McDonald's restaurant to Richmond, British Columbia. Today, McDonald's Restaurants of Canada Limited has become part of the Canadian fabric, serving more than one million guests every day. In both franchised and corporate-owned restaurants, nearly 100,000 people are employed from coast to coast to coast, and more than 90 per cent of McDonald's 1,400 Canadian restaurants are locally owned and operated by independent franchisees. Of the almost $1 billion spent on food, more than 85 per cent is purchased from suppliers in Canada. For more information on McDonald's Canada, visit mcdonalds.ca.

SOURCE McDonald's Canada

For further information: Canada Impact, McDonald's Canada [email protected]