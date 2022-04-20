Preparation for the spring freshet - Montréal enters alert mode and will respond as needed, by rolling out the necessary human, material and financial resources

MONTRÉAL, April 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - In the context of the spring freshet, the urban agglomeration of Montréal enters the Alert mode, as part of its special response plan (PPI) for flooding. In doing so, the urban agglomeration will put in place all necessary resources to help residents prepare for potential flooding

The urban agglomeration of Montréal is on watch and is closely monitoring water flow and water levels. An increase in water levels across various bodies of water of Montréal's archipelago has been recorded. Starting on April 20th, the threshold for minor flooding was reached on the Rivière des Prairies, at Carillon station. However, forecasts for the next 72 hours show stable conditions and a slight decrease in water flow.

Several boroughs and related municipalities of the urban agglomeration of Montréal, namely those bordering on the Lac des Deux Montagnes and the Rivière des Prairies, are likely to be flooded to various degrees due to the spring freshet.

"The safety of our citizens is our main priority. During the spring freshet, resident preparedness is key in all high-risk areas. We would like to inform the population of the potential impacts of the spring freshet, of prevention measures to be put in place, as well as of all actions to be taken in case of flooding. We ask that all residents of high-risk areas prepare so that they can take swift action, as we prepare to do the same. The urban agglomeration's public security department will also be making significant efforts ahead of potential floods, using all the necessary human, material and financial resources," stated Alain Vaillancourt, Montréal executive committee member responsible for public security.

How to prepare

In case of a natural disaster, simple actions planned ahead enable residents to get organized and act autonomously at the onset. A family emergency plan will let every family member know what to do and where to go should the house need to be evacuated. An emergency disaster preparedness kit will supply the basic items required to meet the family's essential needs for at least 72 hours.

The Flooding section of montreal.ca provides information on prevention measures in case of flooding. Residents may also refer to their borough's or municipality's website for more information. Through the free Montréal - Resident Services app, residents receive notices and alerts regarding emergency situations and unforeseen events.

