Premium European Products to Showcase Excellence at SIAL Canada 2026 in Montreal

Greek and Latvian producers to present high-quality, value-added European products and connect with Canadian industry leaders

MONTREAL, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) will present a curated selection of premium European products at SIAL Canada 2026, taking place in Montreal from April 29 to May 1, 2026, under the "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" campaign, co-funded by the European Union.

European Excellence on Display

Industry professionals, buyers, and media are invited to discover a diverse portfolio of products representing the best of European agriculture.

From Greece, the selection includes PDO-certified specialties such as extra virgin olive oils, table olives, dried grapes (raisins), saffron, traditional hard cheeses, and mastic gum and mastic oil. From Latvia, the offering features high-quality dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates and confectionery, and savory snacks. This year, Latvia expands its dessert selection with the introduction of ice cream, crafted with real milk.

These products reflect both countries' rich agricultural heritage while meeting the European Union's rigorous standards for food safety, production, and sustainability.

Commitment to Quality and Sustainability

The "Premium European Products" campaign underscores the EU's globally recognized regulatory framework, including strict controls on pesticide use, high standards for hygiene in processing, and a strong commitment to animal welfare. By combining traditional expertise with modern practices, Greek and Latvian producers deliver products that align with the expectations of today's quality-driven and sustainability-focused consumers.

Strengthening Canada–Europe Trade Relations

SIAL Canada provides a strategic platform to engage with Canadian importers, distributors, retailers, and foodservice professionals. As demand continues to grow for traceable and responsibly sourced products, the presence of ETHEAS and LDC aims to foster new partnerships and expand the footprint of premium European products in the Canadian market.

Event Details

Attendees are invited to visit the "Premium European Products" booth during SIAL Canada 2026:

Location: Palais des congrès de Montréal

Palais des congrès de Montréal Booth: Level 200, Stand 505.1

Level 200, Stand 505.1 Dates: April 29 – May 1, 2026

Hours:

April 29–30: 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

May 1: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Visitors will have the opportunity to discover authentic European flavors, learn more about sustainable agricultural practices, and explore new business opportunities with producers from Greece and Latvia.

The initiative highlights high-quality agricultural products from Greece and Latvia across key international markets, reinforcing the European Union's commitment to quality, authenticity, sustainability, and traceability.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/, email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

Instagram: Instagram

Facebook: Facebook

You Tube: YouTube.

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, mastic gum, and mastic oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products Program

Media contact: [email protected]