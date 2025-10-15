Campaign expands availability and raises awareness of authentic Greek and Latvian products across Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- The " Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices " campaign, co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), continued to strengthen its presence in Canada throughout 2025, achieving significant milestones and increasing visibility. The program successfully introduced new European products and expanded its reach, raising awareness among Canadian consumers and trade professionals of the quality, authenticity, and traditions behind Europe's premium foods.

Running from 2024 to 2027, the campaign is designed to enhance the global presence of these products through a four-pillar strategy:

Raising awareness of heritage and excellence. Enhancing consumer recognition to build stronger brand identity. Encouraging consumption by highlighting versatility and appeal. Driving exports to secure long-term international growth and competitiveness.

2025 Highlights

Introduction of Greek PDO Products

Canadians gained access to Krokos Kozanis saffron , Konservolia Rovion and Stylida olives , Graviera Kritis hard cheese , Korinthiaki Stafida Vostizza and Mastiha Chiou & Oil . These PDO-certified products reflect Europe's strict standards and centuries-old culinary traditions.





Rollouts included UHT cream, cream cheese, cottage cheese, sour cream, and organic semi-hard cheeses. These dairy products showcase Latvia's expertise in craftsmanship and traceability.





Ethically produced dried fruits, chocolates, biscuits, and confectionery from Latvia were highlighted, reinforcing Europe's dedication to responsible sourcing and sustainable production.





PDO extra virgin olive oils from Greece ( Vorios Mylopotamos Rethymnis, Viannos Irakliou, Kolymvari Chanion and Messara ) were showcased across media, retail, and trade events, emphasizing their authenticity, traceable origin, and versatility in Canadian kitchens.





At SIAL Toronto, one of North America's premier food industry events, the campaign engaged directly with distributors, retailers, and professionals, further raising visibility for both Greek and Latvian products.

Campaign Impact

Expanded availability : More European products are reaching Canadian retailers, restaurants, and specialty stores.





: Importers, distributors, and retailers deepened partnerships with Greek and Latvian producers. Sustainability and authenticity emphasized: The campaign underscored Europe's rigorous production protocols, from responsible sourcing to transparent labeling.

Looking Ahead

In 2026, the Premium European Products Campaign will continue expanding across Canada with more consumer events, retail partnerships, and educational activities. The goal remains clear: to showcase Europe's culinary heritage and premium production standards, while inspiring Canadians to explore the diversity of flavors that make every occasion special.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ , email us to [email protected]

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products Program

