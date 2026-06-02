Greek and Latvian producers generated strong interest among Canadian trade professionals through tastings, meetings, and networking events

MONTREAL, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC) successfully concluded their participation at the 2026 edition of SIAL Canada 2026, held from April 29 to May 1 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, under the "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" campaign, co-funded by the European Union.

Throughout the three-day exhibition, the "Premium European Products" booth welcomed a wide range of Canadian importers, distributors, retailers, foodservice professionals, and media representatives interested in discovering authentic, high-quality European products from Greece and Latvia.

The event served as a valuable platform for building relationships with professionals from the Canadian market, generating strong interest in the featured portfolio of premium European products. Numerous discussions were held with industry stakeholders seeking products that align with growing consumer demand for quality, authenticity, traceability, and sustainability.

Visitors had the opportunity to experience the products firsthand through tastings and direct interaction with the producing companies. The immersive format allowed attendees to learn more about the origins, production methods, and unique characteristics of the showcased products, creating meaningful engagement and a stronger connection between producers and potential business partners.

The Greek selection featured PDO-certified specialties and traditional products including extra virgin olive oils, table olives, dried grapes (Vostisa), Krokos Kozanis saffron, graviera semi-hard cheese, and masticha Chios gum and masticha oil that comes through the steam distillation of Masticha Chiou resins. Latvia presented a diverse assortment of dairy products, chocolates and confectionery, hand-made dried candied fruits, savory snacks, and ice cream made with real milk, which attracted notable attention from visitors. See more about the participation of the "Premium European Products" campaign at SIAL Canada 2026 here.

In addition to the exhibition presence, three professional dinners were organized during the week, providing further opportunities for networking and strengthening connections with Canadian industry professionals in a more intimate setting.

The participation of ETHEAS and LDC at SIAL Canada 2026 reinforced the campaign's mission to promote premium European agricultural products across international markets while highlighting the European Union's high standards for food quality, authenticity and sustainability.

The "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" initiative continues to strengthen awareness of authentic European products and foster long-term trade relationships between European producers and key global markets, including Canada.

Join the Movement: Connect with Premium European Products

We invite Canadian food professionals, chefs, retailers, and distributors to explore collaboration opportunities with the "Premium European Products" campaign. For more information on where to find these premium products or to learn how to partner with the campaign, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/, email us to [email protected] or follow us on social media:

ETHEAS and LDC invite Canadian importers, distributors, and foodservice leaders to explore these exceptional European products and form collaborations that support shared goals of quality, transparency, and sustainability.

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, mastic gum, and mastic oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2026, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

SOURCE Premium European Products Program

Gemma Bosch, [email protected]